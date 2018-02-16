  • Man wanted for rape of child and child pornography

    Updated:

    Have you seen Daireus Jumare Ice? He's wanted for aggravated rape of child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

    Police told us the 21-year-old was developed as a suspect in an investigation into child pornography and rape of a child.

    Ice is described as an African-American man with medium complexion, medium build, a low haircut. He's 6’0, weighing 185 lbs. The suspect drives a red 2000 Ford Explorer bearing TN tag G90005P.

    If you know where he is, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories