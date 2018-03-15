  • Man wanted in connection to first homicide of 2018

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    Memphis Police are searching for a man wanted connection to the city’s first homicide of 2018.

    Spencer Earnest is wanted to Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Attempt Aggravated Robbery. He is one of the fugitives features on this week's Mid-South Most Wanted.

    PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives

    Detectives say Earnest was one of two suspects who tried to rob a house on Jolson Avenue on January 4th. The homeowner wrestled a gun from one of the two suspects and shot and killed him.

    The victim, who knew Earnest, told police he took off running. Detectives have searched for Earnest, but he has not been arrested since.

    RELATED: Family wants MPD to arrest known suspect weeks after home invasion

    Relatives told FOX13 in February they were still waiting on a warrant and arrest.

    If you know where Earnest is call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted in connection to first homicide of 2018

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man kills woman who was FaceTiming another man, police say