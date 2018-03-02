Man who drove into creek off I-55 found dead

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - The man who drove into the creek on Interstate-55 was found dead, according to the Crittenden County sheriff.
FOX13 reported Dequan Crawford went missing around 4 a.m. Thursday evening. Friday morning, dive teams went into the water.
Sonar detected Quan's body in Big Creek, and the body has since been recovered.
Dequan Crawford's body has been located, according to the sheriff.
The coroner has been called to the creek, where family and friends are gathered.
He crashed off I-55 outside Turrell early Thursday morning during the heavy rains.
Tire tracks, split poles, and loose wires were the signs horrible had happened.
“[He was a] good guy. Never got a no trouble,” said one of ‘Quan’ Crawford’s cousins.
“He liked to laugh, joke a lot,” said another cousin.
Family, friends, neighbors watched in silence Thursday. As the car was lifted by a crane from the creek, occasionally coming together to pray.
“We're here, as you see. We are here for the family. And whatever we can do, we're here,” said Dorothy Cooper, the mayor of Turrell.
