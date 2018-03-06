Man with gun jumps over counter, robs Midtown McDonald's

A Midtown McDonald’s was robbed at gunpoint, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect.
Police said a man entered the McDonald’s in the 1300 block of Polar at 8:35 p.m. on Monday.
With a gun in his hand, the suspect jumped over the counter and took money out of the cash register.
The incident was caught on camera.
After the robbery, the suspect ran away.
Police provided a limited description of the suspect in a Facebook post.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
