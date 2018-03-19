  • Man, woman killed in North Memphis crash

    Updated:

    Two people are dead after a horrific crash in North Memphis. 

    Related: Photos from the scene.

    The Memphis Fire Department said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday. 

    When they arrived, they found a scene of twisted metal at the corner of Jackson and Belvedere.

    Trending stories:

    According to fire dispatch, two people were killed. Friends on the scene told FOX13 the victims were a man and a woman. 

    Information surrounding the identities victims is extremely limited. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, woman killed in North Memphis crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Louisville's Jackson justifies staying at QB

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mississippi child still missing four years later