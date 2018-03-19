Man, woman killed in North Memphis crash

Two people are dead after a horrific crash in North Memphis.
Related: Photos from the scene.
The Memphis Fire Department said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they found a scene of twisted metal at the corner of Jackson and Belvedere.
Trending stories:
- Latest: Zoe Jordan found safe, 'person of interest' released without charges
- Missing toddler, Zoe Jordan, found safe
- Elderly woman drives onto I-240 with mobility scooter, frightening drivers
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to fire dispatch, two people were killed. Friends on the scene told FOX13 the victims were a man and a woman.
Information surrounding the identities victims is extremely limited.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}