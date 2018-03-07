0 Manhunt underway after Shelby County inmate escapes from work detail

Shelby County is currently on the hunt for an inmate who walked away from a work detail.

Corrections officials say just after 10 this morning Jodie Pope, 24, who also uses his middle name “Jodie Mansie,” left his trash crew at the Bill Morris Parkway exit ramp at Riverdale. The crew supervisor said Pope escaped through some bushes.

A man who was in the area told FOX13 he saw Pope get away.

"He was going left onto 385," the man said. "He was in a car with four people. He was in the backseat."

Pope is serving a six year sentence for a May 2017 robbery.

In December, he was cleared to do work details outside of the jail.

"He was eligible to go out to work. He had been working since December 5," Anthony Alexander, the Shelby County Corrections Deputy Director, told FOX13. "He has no disciplinary since arriving here at our facility. He's been here since August 2017."

Pope was arrested for aggravated burglary in 2014 and aggravated robbery in 2013. He was also arrested for drug possession in the past, according to law enforcement.

Two other inmates worked on the detail with Pope. Alexander said those inmates were immediately returned to the jail and questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901- 528-CASH -2274.

