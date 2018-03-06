Manhunt underway after Shelby County inmate escapes through bushes

Shelby County is currently on the hunt for an inmate who walked away from a work detail.
Corrections officials say just after 10 this morning Jodie Pope, 24, who also uses his middle name “Jodie Mansie,” left his trash crew at the Bill Morris Parkway exit ramp at Riverdale. The crew supervisor said Pope escaped through some bushes.
Pope is serving a six year sentence for robbery.
Anyone with information is to call CrimeStoppers at 901- 528-CASH -2274.
