0 Man's car stolen at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is investigating a Tuesday Bump and Carjacking in Midtown where a man's car was hit by a carjacker and when he got out to check on the damage to his car, his car was stolen at gunpoint

Shelby County Sheriff's Lt. David Ballard told us if you get bumped, rule number one, always go with your gut.

"What we want you to do is first trust your instincts. If the situation doesn't feel right to you, you are the first line of protection to yourself," Ballard said

Ballard told us if you get bumped, you do not have to get out immediately. The law doesn't require that. You won't be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

There is no problem with calling the police and saying, you are going to a store or to a well lit area just so you can feel safe.

Ballard shared with us a big thing to do is to always know where you are. He says a large number of 911 callers in these cases don't know the street they are on. Beyond that, know where law enforcement can be located.

"Know where your substations are and trooper posts and know where your law enforcement is," Ballard said.

Beyond that, keep your doors locked when driving and make sure you keep your cell phone charged.

