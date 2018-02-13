Martin Lawrence bringing 'Lit AF' tour to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Comedian legend and actor Martin Lawrence is coming to The Bluff City.
Lawrence is bringing his 'Lit AF Tour' to the FedExForum on June 16. The tour will feature other comedians like JB Smoove, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens, Jay Pharoah and many others.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Martin Lawrence is returning to the stage as the host of 2018's hottest comedy event, the LIT AF Tour, scheduled to hit FedExForum on Saturday, June 16.— FedExForum (@FedExForum) February 12, 2018
More: https://t.co/TQnCtRjyog pic.twitter.com/gaa0c6oiqZ
An exclusive FedExForum presale is available on Thursday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to all Memphis Grizzlies' MVP Season Ticket Holders, Grizzlies' e-news subscribers, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mail communications, or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites.
For more information on the LIT AF Tour starring Martin Lawrence, visit FedExForum.com.
