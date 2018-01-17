MATA changes bus routes due to ice

MATA Bus Routes are changing due to the icy road conditions in Memphis.
At this time, @RideMATA Route 11 is in service but will be on detour today. If you catch a bus on Route 11, MATA operators will not pick you up at the shelter located at Frayser & Watkins due to the detour caused by the icy road conditions.— Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) January 17, 2018
Buses on @RideMATA Route 11 will travel westbound on Frayser, left on Watkins, right on Dellwood, continue to Whitney to Danny Thomas to Chelsea and then take a right on Chelsea, left on Third and reverse route.— Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) January 17, 2018
@RideMATA Route 18 is in service but has a detour: South on Watkins, right on St. Elmo, right on Range Line, left on Frayser Boulevard to regular route.— Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) January 17, 2018
@RideMATA Route 42 is in service except that it will travel north on Watkins, right on Frayser, turn around in the parking lot at Frayser Plaza and layover there.— Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) January 17, 2018
