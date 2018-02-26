MATA training trolley operators along Main Street

Memphis is one step closer to getting the vintage trolley's back.
Starting on February 26, MATA will be training trolley operators.
People will be able to see the trolley cars on the Main Street tracks from Greenlaw to G.E. Patterson, however, customers will not be able to ride.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the trolleys, and when you can expect to take a ride live on Good Morning Memphis.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested for killing two former Kingsbury High School students, police say
- Husband, wife found dead in Memphis apartment that went up in flames
- Man beats up girlfriend, puts her in trunk of car for texting other men, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The following are additional safety reminders for the public to follow:
1. The vintage steel-wheeled trolley cars will be brightly colored, approximately 50 feet in length, 11 feet high, and have both a warning bell and whistle. The trolley cars must follow the tracks and may take longer to come to a complete stop than a rubber-wheeled trolley bus.
2. Citizens are reminded to stay alert when near the trolley tracks. Do not walk along the tracks. Look both ways before crossing the tracks.
3. Do not climb the poles, nor touch the overhead wires around the trolley cars or come in close contact. 4. Always assume that the overhead cables that power the vehicles are live and “hot.”
5. Generally, citizens are encouraged to comply with all restrictions that are in place for Main Street trolley testing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}