SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell, Jr. announced a strategy to address the growing opioid addiction crisis in Shelby County.
OPIOID DATA: Mayor launches opioid awareness campaign
A news release said the educational sessions for the community and Shelby County employees will be implemented.
Here's an official statement from Mayor Mark Luttrell:
“The growing problem of opioid addiction has touched countless families throughout Shelby County. For the past several months, the Shelby County Health Department has led a workgroup about this issue. The availability of dangerous drugs on the street such as heroin, often laced with other more-potent drugs, coupled with cases involving the over-prescribing of pain medicines, have led to an alarming number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations throughout our county."
FOX13's Greg Coy is digging to learn more on the opioid awareness campaign, see a full report tonight at 5:00 p.m.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot in the head
- Bartlett movie theater mayhem: Police release new details on viral fight
- Accumulating snow possible in the Mid-South
- Study: 247 Ole Miss students registered to get ‘Sugar Daddies’ or ‘Sugar Mamas’
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}