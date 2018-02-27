0 Mayor Strickland responds to Angela Rye's criticism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland is defending harsh criticism his administration is not inclusive enough.

The city paid Angela Rye to be the keynote speaker at the ‘I Am a Man’ march on Saturday.

We fact checked Rye’s claims that started when she accused the city of spending more on policing than an education. We found that claim to be false.

2017 education figures show the school budget, which includes the county and state funds was $1.3 billion. The police budget was $258 million.

“City government has never put more money in for schools than police. Never,” Strickland said.

Rye then said there’s an existing ACLU lawsuit because of the requirement that certain activist in advocates in Memphis must have escorts in City Hall.

That claim is true and something the mayor admitted to:

“We've made mistakes and when we have I take responsibility, that happened under my watch. I take full responsibility for that mistake.” - Mayor Jim Strickland

Rye then said the police department profiles through the tactic of stop-and-frisk. We found out MPD has no such policy.

“I wish she had talked to us. She didn't talk to us at all,” Strickland said. The city had a $200,000 budget for the entire 'I Am a Man' event on Saturday. The city hired a third party vendor Think Inspired, Inc.

Ursula Madden, the Mayor’s spokesperson said Think Inspired made the recommendation to hire Rye as the weekend’s speaker.

Madden said the city will go through stricter vetting procedures in the future when selecting who speaks at city funded events.

Also on Monday, the mayor’s private campaign Facebook page posted rebuttals to Rye’s criticism.

Quickly, comments opposing the mayor’s view were deleted and the post was taken down entirely.

Facebook user, Hunter Demester, said his was comment taken down.

“The erasing of the Facbook posts alone shows he's not willing to listen to his constitutions, so how do we get through? He's elected to represent us,” Demester said.

The mayor said because it was a private page and not his official government page, it does not constitute as censorship.

“The very definition of censorship is the government trying to limit speech and that's not the government.” - Mayor Jim Strickland

