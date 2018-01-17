Mayor Strickland wants Memphis moving in new direction during State of the City address

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland said he wants to bring more people to the City of Memphis.

That was a key focus during his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Jim Strickland issues his State of the City address @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/0G0p0qnAe1 — Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) January 17, 2018

“We’ve really focused on how we’re trying to improve Memphis, improve our core basic services, build population and build up in our city instead of out,” Strickland said. “Reverse this trend we had for decades of annexing.”

The mayor gave a list of ways his administration has reinvested in the city during his first two years in office. Rebuilding the Memphis Police Department, paving the streets, and decreasing the unemployment rate were just a few examples.

“Obviously I’m frustrated that the level of violent crime is too high so our work is not complete there,” Strickland. “We’ve really got to keep building that police force and the other things so we can get a long term sustainable decrease.”

Mayor's says police ranks are up, unemployment is down and street paving is up @FOX13Memphis — Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) January 17, 2018

Strickland said gangs are a major driver of the violence currently affecting the city. He said expanding the gang unit by eight officers and hiring more police officers will help keep crime down. A class of about 80 officers are set to join the force this week.

“But we’ve got to do that twice more this year. We’ve had two classes this year. We need 80 to a hundred graduates so we can slowly build up to 2300 officers by 2020,” Strickland explained.

The mayor also announced a new program that will reinvest in the city’s parks.

“I celebrate all the momentum and the great things going on in Memphis, but I’m also realistic about our challenges and we need to tackle those challenges to continue growth and momentum,” Strickland said.

The State of the City address was held at the University Club.

