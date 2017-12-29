MBI: Woman wanted for Yazoo County murder

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents are looking for a woman they said is connected to a murder.
Agents are asking for the public's help to locate Stephanie Denise Ward. According to MBI, the murder happened in Yazoo County, however, details are extremely limited.
If you see her, call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
