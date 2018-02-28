0 Memphis apartment complex under microscope of city code enforcement officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A rundown apartment complex in Memphis is under the microscope of city code enforcement officers.

FOX13 was there Tuesday, as code enforcement officers visited the Lincoln Apartments in North Memphis. They were taking pictures and interviewing tenants.

A new owner wants to repair the units at the corner of Marble and Eldridge, but FOX13 learned code enforcement is concerned the apartments are unsafe.

With many apartments already boarded up, code enforcement is tasked with determining whether more homes should be shut down.

“When I moved here, this place was full and it was really nice,” Frankie Wright, a tenant at the apartments, said.

Wright has lived at the Lincoln Apartments for about 20 years. She’s watched the units’ downward spiral into disrepair. She told code enforcement officials she has concerns about her home.

“They asked me what I need done – what I need fixed,” Wright said. “I told them one thing I need to get rid of is all this mold.”

FOX13 introduced you to the new owner earlier this month. Chuck Parker said he can rehabilitate the apartments.

“When you come out here and you meet the tenants, that’s when you really say, “Wow, they’ve been neglected,” Parker told FOX13 earlier this month.

The city shined a spotlight on Parker when he took over the Kimball Cabana Apartments in mid-February. The Kimball Avenue complex is another community with overwhelming challenges.

Residents at Lincoln Apartments said he’s made improvements since he took over the complex in December.

“He’s the first property owner I’ve seen and he’s hands on,” Anthony Riley said.



Wright has also seen improvements, but she and code enforcement officials wonder if parker may have bitten off more than he can chew.

“Do you think these buildings are beyond repair?” FOX13’s reporter asked Wright.

“Most of them,” she said. “Most of them I’ve seen, yes.”

