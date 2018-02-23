Memphis Bonding Company faces yet another allegation of forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another person has come forward with the same allegations that Memphis Bonding Company forged documents to secure a lien on the house to get the victim to pay money they claim they do not owe.
A lawsuit was filed against MBC earlier this week for the same thing. Court records show the business was ordered to stop writing new bond business in 2016.
The new lawsuit comes just two days after FOX13 I’m covered the first round of allegations.
FOX13's chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, is pressing the owner of the company to answer to the allegations, on FOX13 at 6.
