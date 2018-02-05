0 Memphis College of Art sells a dozen buildings

The Memphis College of art is selling a dozen of its buildings for 13-15 million dollars.

The housing properties will be leased back to the college by the buyers so the college can lease him to the students until they close in 2020.

The property is the college is selling include a multifamily property. Two dormitories, 4 office/ studio buildings and a multi-use building across from Overton Park in the midtown area.

Melanie White has lived in the area for decades she tells us she thinks they'll be grabbed a quick the buildings could be sold by themselves or as part of a group.

"I think Midtown is undergoing such a boom right now it will probably end up being housing or something commercial," White said

The last building to be moved will be Rust Hall.

Trending stories:

There is no price on it yet. It is the academic center of the college, located in Overton Park the building sits on city land and we have found out there's some discussion between the city and the community on the best use for it.

White told FOX13 it needs to be art school related.



"I have been running in this park for 30 years and I love seeing students come in with their portfolios it just brings such a good feeling," White said.

White said she'd like to see it used by young students of the arts.

"Well what I would like to see happen with the school is to have it turn into a magnet school for the arts," White said



© 2018 Cox Media Group.