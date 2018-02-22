0 Memphis drivers still dealing with potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a reaction many drivers have when they come across potholes.

"My car, exactly my car," driver Samuel Benson said.

Potholes can pose a problem, as some drivers end up paying dearly for the damages they can cause.

Samuel Benson told FOX13 he's been lucky while on the roads.

"I'm pretty conscience at what I'm doing when I'm driving," Benson said. "I haven't had any problems, but I have seen a lot of other people with them."

There was a large pothole at the intersection of Airways Blvd and Ketchum.

Many drivers take the route to access the I-240 onramp. The City of Memphis tweeted a few days back, since the middle of January, nearly 11,000 potholes have already been filled.

"It's just one more thing you have to look out for driving down the road," Benson said.

Thursday morning, crew members patched the hole in a matter of minutes.

However, if your car has pothole damage you should fill out a claim with the city for reimbursement.

The form can be accessed here.

