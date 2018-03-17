  • Memphis East Mustangs win 3rd Class AAA State Championship

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis East Mustangs won their third straight Class AAA State Championship over the Whitehaven Tigers Saturday afternoon.

    This is the school's third state championship win, and its eighth in school history.

    James Wiseman, 2019's #1 Recruit, led the Mustangs with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

    The Mustangs took the win over the Tigers of 72-50.

    All eyes are now on head coach Penny Hardaway, who is expected to be named the head coach of the University of Memphis early next week. 

