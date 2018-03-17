Memphis East Mustangs win 3rd Class AAA State Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis East Mustangs won their third straight Class AAA State Championship over the Whitehaven Tigers Saturday afternoon.
This is the school's third state championship win, and its eighth in school history.
James Wiseman, 2019's #1 Recruit, led the Mustangs with 19 points and 6 rebounds.
The Mustangs took the win over the Tigers of 72-50.
Trending stories:
- Latest: Zoe Jordan found safe, 'person of interest' released without charges
- Missing toddler, Zoe Jordan, found safe
- Elderly woman drives onto I-240 with mobility scooter, frightening drivers
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
All eyes are now on head coach Penny Hardaway, who is expected to be named the head coach of the University of Memphis early next week.
Stay with FOX13 News on this developing story as we will bring you the latest both on-air and online.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}