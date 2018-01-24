Memphis family auditions for Family Feud, makes it to second round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's time to play Family Feud!
A family from Memphis has made it to the second round of auditions for the game show. The Davis family submitted their audition tape online and were chosen to head to Little Rock, Arkansas to audition in person.
It’s more than just winning money, the family told FOX13 as auditioning has allowed them to spend more time together.
“I'm excited because it was my grandma's favorite show. I lived with my grandma before she passed and we used to watch it all the time and she was like y'all should go on there,” Buffy Davis, a family member said.
The Davis’s will audition in Little Rock Saturday morning.
