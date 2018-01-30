A family's house caught on fire early late Monday night.
>> PHOTOS: Memphis family escapes late night house fire, part of roof collapses
Flames sparked on the 4800 block of Fairfield Rd around 11:30 p.m.When firefighters arrived the house was "well involved" in flames. The fire quickly spread to the attic and roof. It took more than 30 minutes to get the fire under control. But, not before part of the roof collapsed.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Man critically shot in North Memphis
- Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products over listeria fears
- More snow in Memphis? Projections show another round of winter weather
According to MPD, the large family heard their smoke detector and then was able to get out safely. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you throughout Good Morning Memphis and online.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}