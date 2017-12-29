Memphis family goes viral reenacting iconic scene from 'The Cosby Show'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been 32 years since the Happy Anniversary episode of 'The Cosby Show' aired. In the episode, the Huxtable family pays tribute to Cliff's parents with a lip syncing performance of "Night Time is the Right Time" by Ray Charles.
One Memphis family is paying to same tribute to their parents who celebrated 40 years of marriage on Christmas Day.
Frankie and Luella Patrick married on December 25, 1977. The couple went on to have three children and five grandchildren, and they were pleasantly surprised when their family reenacted the 'Cosby' performance in their honor.
Watch performance below:
The video was posted online and has since gone viral with over 1 million views and nearly 30,000 shares on Facebook.
Happy anniversary to the Patricks, and many more to come!
