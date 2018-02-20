0 Memphis family takes on police in lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family claims police caused their loved one to die in a car accident caused by a high speed chase.

The fatal crash happened nearly a year ago in Binghamton when the driver of a stolen car crashed into an oncoming car.

Monday, traffic at the intersection of Sam Cooper and Hollywood moved freely.

Last March, a deadly crash caused traffic to stop. Police said a stolen car driven by Toukta Southavilay March 2017 crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head on with another car killing Jennifer Robinson and injuring Shequita Burks.

Lawyers for the victims claim Memphis police had been involved in a high speed chase of Southavilay.

Had there been no pursuit, " there would not have been an accident," said Howard Manis, Managing Attorney for the Cochran Group, Memphis. "My client would still be alive today," he added.

FOX13 investigated the Memphis Police Policy and Procedure Manual.

It states an officer can engage in a pursuit if a suspect is fleeing, probably cause to believe the suspect has a committed a violent felony and the officer must blare his siren and blue lights to alert other drivers.

Manis told FOX13 a car reported stolen two weeks prior from West Memphis doesn't meet the threshold established by Memphis Police.

"You have a stolen car. You don't know who it driving it. And so you can't necessarily attach the driver to the crime," said Manis.

Memphis Police sources close to the investigation told FOX 13 there was no pursuit.

Officers did follow the vehicle but when it sped off, they backed off.

Manis said his investigation will prove a different story especially if the case against Southavilay goes to trial.

"We will rely on what the evidence says and the evidence will be in the form of physical evidence be it audio tapes, video tapes and eyewitnesses accounts," said Manis.

FOX13 reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland's office and even sent them a copy of the lawsuit.

A spokesperson emailed a reply saying the administration, "would have no further comment."

