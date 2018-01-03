Memphis father arrested for shooting at car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father was arrested after firing three shots at a car thief Monday afternoon.
Memphis Police were called to an aggravated assault in the 4000 block of Comanche in Parkway Village.
Cedrick Thomas told police he was warming up his car while getting his child dressed.
MPD said Thomas told them he heard his car door slam, so he rushed outside and found a man standing near his 2000 Nissan Maxima. Police said another man was sitting in the driver's seat.
Thomas said that man standing beside his vehicle fled on foot, the other man started backing out the driveway.
Investigators said Thomas began firing shots at his car.
Thomas said the thief stopped his car before surrendering and was held at gun point until police arrived on the scene.
Police took Thomas into police custody. He waived his Miranda Rights and confessed to firing three shots into his car and detaining the made that stole his car.
Since the incident, Thomas has been released from jail.
