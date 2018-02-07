Memphis father behind bars after carrying handgun on school property, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Deputies responded to an armed disturbance Tuesday evening at Southwind High School.
Officers said a fight took place in front of the rear doorway at the high school.
Investigators told FOX13 the people involved in the fight came inside the school and continued to fight.
SRU officers said they broke up the fight and separated all the parties involved.
Suspect Antonious Ward and two others were involved in the fight inside the school. All subjects were detained and searched for officer safety.
While searching Ward, officers found a handgun with six rounds inside the magazine in his right pocket, according to MPD.
Ward told police he came to the school with his wife to pick up his daughter. After he heard all the commotion inside, he got out of the car to see what was going on.
He told investigators he did not assault anyone during the fight.
The gun and magazine found on Ward at the scene was taken into police custody.
