Memphis Fire Department battles early morning apartment fire

The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a massive fire.
According to MFD, the call came in around 4:30 this morning on the 3200 block of S Mendenhall.
The apartment complex is called Aspenwood Apartments.
We do not know what started the fire.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
