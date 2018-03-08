  • Memphis Fire Department battles early morning apartment fire

    The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a massive fire. 

    According to MFD, the call came in around 4:30 this morning on the 3200 block of S Mendenhall. 

    The apartment complex is called Aspenwood Apartments. 

    We do not know what started the fire.

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available. 

     

