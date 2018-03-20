0 Memphis goes 18 days with no homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There has not been a homicide in the City of Memphis in 18 days.

So far this year, homicides are down 44-percent compared to this time 2016. We've been looking into the numbers and talking to law enforcement.

Every Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Mike Dunavant has a meeting to review every firearms offense that occurs in Memphis and Shelby County on a weekly basis.

The meeting is with Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Amy Weirich and the ATF.

Dunavant said they discuss strategies and gun crimes to target.

"We are seeking them out. We are aggressively investigating and prosecuting them at the highest levels, and we are not imposing the strictest penalties that we can find in the federal law," said Dunavant.

The new U.S. Attorney General has been in office for six months.

"We have increased our firearms prosecutions and indictments over 58% from the previous time period over previous years," said Dunavant.

Another statistic...homicides are way down! Memphis has only had 25 so far in 2018. There were 34 this time in 2017, and 45 in 2016.

The recent decrease in homicides has a positive ripple effect across the MPD.

“This gives our investigators more time to concentrate on cases that have not been solved,” said Louis Brownlee, a Public Information Officer with the MPD.

Cold cases like Laylah Washington, Richard Jordan, and many others are able to be worked aggressively in the rare “down time” that a 18-day no-homicide period allows.

"I'm not surprised. I am very pleased to see that what we are doing is working, and taking them off the streets before they commit another shooting, another homicide, another carjacking, another robbery," said Dunavant.

Not everyone is sold on the recent trend.

"I don't believe that's going to keep the crime down. I think it's the economy," said Dewayne Moore.

Dewayne Moore told us he doesn’t think the decrease is worth celebrating.

"It got too out of hand, so really to get in a range of something that is still unacceptable, I don't think it's worth commending. There's still more work that needs to be done," said Moore.

The Wednesday meetings aren’t going away anytime soon and neither is the top prosecutor's approach.

"We are going after the worst of the worst, and we believe that it is working," said Dunavant.

