  • Memphis grandmother stabbed to death in downtown apartment, suspect arrested

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother died Monday, four days after she was stabbed inside her downtown apartment complex.

    Police say Sharon Hunt was attacked at 10:20 AM on Thursday morning at Barry Apartments.

    The 56-year old woman was brutally stabbed, and the person responsible is on the run.

    Word spread quickly in the complexes courtyard about what happened on the fourth floor.

    Memphis police said Earl Matthews, 39, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree murder for killing Hunt. 

