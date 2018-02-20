Memphis grandmother stabbed to death in downtown apartment, suspect at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother died Monday, four days after she was stabbed inside her downtown apartment complex.
Police say Sharon Hunt was attacked at 10:20 AM on Thursday morning at Barry Apartments.
The 56-year old woman was brutally stabbed, and the person responsible is on the run.
Word spread quickly in the complexes courtyard about what happened on the fourth floor.
Hear reaction from residents who say they know who the attacker is, on FOX13 News at 9.
