Memphis Grizzles announce medical updates for 4 players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzles announced medical updates for 4 players Saturday afternoon.
Mike Conley will undergo surgery to smooth a small bone protrusion in his left heel that continues to cause pain and soreness.
Officials said Conley will not be available for the remainder of the season, but is expected to make a full recovery prior to 2018-2019 training camp.
Chandler Parsons has made progress in alleviating soreness in his right knee after overcoming an illness that temporarily slowed his recovery. Officials told FOX13 he remains day-to-day.
JaMychal Green also remains to continue to recover from a right ankle sprain and is expected to return within the next week.
James Ennis III also continues to recover from a right calf strain and is expected to return with the next week.
