Memphis Hustle players kicked off plane after being accused of stealing blankets, airline responds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - American Airlines is apologizing after two Memphis Hustle basketball players were accused of theft on Christmas Eve.
Marquis Teague and Trahson Burrell boarded a flight in Dallas, and as they headed to their seats in coach, two first class passengers handed them their blankets, according to TMZ.
Just moments later, the two were kicked off of the plane by a flight attendant who accused them of stealing the blankets.
FOX13 reached out to American Airlines. They released the following statement.
“We apologize for what occurred on this flight. We take pride in bringing people together, and we know that on this flight we let some of our customers down. Our team at American, along with Envoy Air, is reviewing what happened, and will be reaching out to them.”
American Airlines said the players boarded a later flight and were upgraded to first class.
