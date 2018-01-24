  • Memphis Jubilee Catholic Schools closing down

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A school system serving hundreds of under privileged children across the Mid-South is closing next school year.

    The Memphis Jubilee Catholic Schools will be closing.

    Through donations private funding and donations, the first Jubilee Catholic School opened in 1999.

    Here's a complete list of Jubilee Schools:

    • Little Flower Catholic Church
    • De La Salle Elementary
    • St. Augustine Catholic School 
    • St. Patrick Elementary 
    • St. John Catholic School 
    • Our Lady of Sorrows 
    • St. Joseph Catholic School 
    • Resurrection Elementary 
    • Memphis Catholic Middle & High 

    The system educates over 1,500 students across the Mid-South.

    Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Janet Donato, released the following statement:

    “The educational landscape today is very different than it was in the late 1990s. Our hope is that the students will continue to receive an excellent education that prepares them to be giving members of their communities.”

