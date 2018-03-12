Memphis man accused of raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been arrested on rape charges after a 15-year-old girl claims he impregnated her in January.
Memphis police responded to Methodist South Hospital on March 9 after the 15-year-old victim suffered a miscarriage after being 9 weeks pregnant.
The teen told officials she became pregnant after being raped by Michael Arnold two months ago. The victim said she was home when Arnold grabbed her, removed her clothing, and sexually assaulted her.
After learning this information, officers went to the 1400 block of Eloise to locate Arnold who had an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license.
Arnold was found hiding in the attic. He was then transported to the Sex Crimes Bureau.
