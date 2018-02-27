Memphis man accused of stealing car shot, killed by police in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is grieving after a 22-year-old Memphis man was shot and killed by police in Stratford, Texas, north of Amarillo. Darion Baker was killed Wednesday after he was accused to stealing a car.
“That's a young age to lose your life. Yeah real young age," said Levoe Norris, Baker’s grandfather.
The Texas Department of Safety told us officers saw a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 54.
Officers made a traffic stop, but they said that during the process of arresting Baker and 24-year old Gregory Dees, also from Memphis, both officers fired their service weapons hitting baker.
“How's the family doing? They're taking it kind of rough. They had to have the body flow in here from Texas,” Norris said.
Baker died after being shot. Dees was not hit and arrested.
While there are far more questions than answers, Baker's grandfather, while giving advice to the youth of today, has just one question: Why?
“Anything can happen. It's the way you carry your life and be careful out here,” Norris said.
The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting.
Dees was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by the Stratford Police Department.
