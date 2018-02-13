  • Memphis man billed $6,400 by MLGW

    By: Marius Payton

    A man called FOX13 after he received an MLGW bill for over $6,400.

    Mike Jones said MLGW told him that he had a leak and that he would be responsible for the water.

    FOX13 spoke with the man and found out that he had a notice to cutoff his utilities in just 2 days.

    "I’m like where is all this water that was supposed be using up? Cause I don’t have a swimming pool. I don’t have no fishing lake. Where is this waters going?" asked Jones. 

    We then went to MLGW and questioned them about the bills.

