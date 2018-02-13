Memphis man billed $6,400 by MLGW

A man called FOX13 after he received an MLGW bill for over $6,400.
Mike Jones said MLGW told him that he had a leak and that he would be responsible for the water.
FOX13 spoke with the man and found out that he had a notice to cutoff his utilities in just 2 days.
"I’m like where is all this water that was supposed be using up? Cause I don’t have a swimming pool. I don’t have no fishing lake. Where is this waters going?" asked Jones.
We then went to MLGW and questioned them about the bills.
On FOX13 News at 9, we reveal what MLGW says happened and what you can do if you get an excessive water bill.
