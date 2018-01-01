Memphis man caught selling school laptops for $20 each, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to Cherokee Elementary after getting reports that several laptops had been stolen on December 10th.
Later that month, people walking in the area told police they saw suspects walking with several laptops on the school premises.
On December 28th, a bystander told police they located one laptop in West Memphis. The stolen laptop was then recovered and returned to police.
Investigators later determined Brian Hamm was selling the laptops for $20 each.
Hamm confessed to MPD that the laptops were stolen from Cherokee Elementary.
He told police that he broke into the school through a side window and placed 8 to 10 laptops outside the window.
However, Hamm told officers that he got scared, left the laptops, then ran off.
The laptops were located the next day on the school premises.
Hamm was arrested and transported to 201 Poplar.
