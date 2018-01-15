Memphis man charged in deadly double shooting

0

A man has been charged in a double shooting that killed two people, according to Memphis police.

Cortez Williams is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a double homicide in the 300 block of Cleaborn Street on Sunday.

Neighbors told FOX13 they were woken up by the gunfire.

"I heard like the first two or three shots, but that was about it," a woman, who we are not identifying, explained. "And after the shooting, me and all my neighbors came outside and we were all looking trying to see what was going on."

Around 4:15 a.m., two men were shot. One of them died on the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

"We seen people lying on the ground from gunshot wounds," a neighbor said.

Police said the shooting was not random – the victims and suspect knew one another. However, they have not provided any other details about the connection.

More details are expected to be revealed in the affidavit of complaint against Cortez Williams. We will update this story when new information becomes available.

