MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is collecting socks and shoes for the homeless now until March 31st.
Mike Donnell is asking people to bring new and gently used tennis shoes, socks, and blankets to give to the homeless. The items will also be given to those in shelters in the Memphis area.
If you would like to donate, drop-off these items at 2267 Jackson Ave.
For more information on this event, email mikedonnel47@gmail.com or call 901-679-6749.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page.
Trending Now:
- Mother sends kids away after heat goes out, pipes break
- Memphis father arrested for shooting at car thief
- Memphis man collecting socks, shoes, and blankets for homeless
- Wanted gang member and two others arrested after MPD officer is struck by car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}