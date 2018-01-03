  • Memphis man collecting socks, shoes, and blankets for homeless

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is collecting socks and shoes for the homeless now until March 31st.

    Mike Donnell is asking people to bring new and gently used tennis shoes, socks, and blankets to give to the homeless. The items will also be given to those in shelters in the Memphis area.

    If you would like to donate, drop-off these items at 2267 Jackson Ave.

    For more information on this event, email mikedonnel47@gmail.com or call 901-679-6749.

    Additional information can be found on the Facebook page
     

    Trending Now:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories