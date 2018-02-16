Memphis man could get 6 years in prison for 55th conviction

The Shelby County district attorney's office says 48-year-old Ernest Ervin was found guilty Wednesday of burglary of a motor vehicle.
Authorities said he stole the money from a car parked at an apartment complex in Memphis in August 2016.
Ervin has previously been convicted of 11 felonies and 43 misdemeanors, including assaults, thefts, burglaries and driving offenses.
He faces up to 6 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for March 22.
