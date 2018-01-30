  • Memphis man defrauds food stamp program for $1.2 million, investigators say

    A man was indicted for defrauding more than million dollars from a federal food stamp program. 

    According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Guy Randal Stockard, 59, used his Memphis business, Southern Meat Market, to commit SNAP fraud. The SNAP program was formerly known as the food stamps program.

    His store accepted food stamps. But, he would buy them at a discounted rate for cash from customers. Stockard would then redeem them for the full value, investigators said. 

    Stockard is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit SNAP benefit fraud and theft of government property, one count of SNAP benefit fraud, and one count of theft of government property. 

     

