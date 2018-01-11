Memphis man facing 12 years following aggravated robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A West Memphis man faces 12 years in prison for an aggravated robbery in 2016.
Siranthony Williams was convicted as charged Wednesday for robbing a Frayser business.
Investigators said the incident took place early October 2016.
An employee was leaving the 1700 block of Frayser Boulevard with the nightly deposit when Williams approached her with a gun to her neck.
The employee told police Williams then demanded for money and struck her in the head with a gun when she tried to run away.
Williams then fled the scene with the money.
Police said the victim could identify Williams because he had been in the store previously.
Officers said the second victim, who allegedly drive a gateway vehicle, has pending charges of aggravated robbery.
