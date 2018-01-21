Memphis man fighting for his life after early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill at 3:29 Sunday morning.
Police responded to the shooting in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Rd.
At 3:29 am officers responded to a shooting at 5935 Knight Arnold Rd. Officers located the victim, 24 yoa, suffering from multiple gsw. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. The victim was shot by a known acquaintance. The suspect fled in a tan Chevy Impala.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 21, 2018
Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the scene.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators believe the man was shot by an unknown acquaintance.
MPD told FOX13 the suspect fled the scene in a tan Chevy Impala.
No further suspect description was given.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}