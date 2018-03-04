  • Memphis man found unresponsive, bleeding on the ground

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a man down call in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

    Investigators on the scene said a man was lying on the pavement, unresponsive and bleeding.

    Police on the scene said the victim appeared to be beaten up.

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No additional information has been given at this time.

    MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. 

