Memphis man hit by vehicle in Hickory Hill, critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn - First responders are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck in the 5900 block of Mt. Moriah.
MPD said one man was struck on the scene. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Viewers told FOX13 there was a person laying in the street , not moving.
Officers are on the scene of a crash call in the 5900 block of Mt. Moriah. One male pedestrian was struck and xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2018
