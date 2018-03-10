  • Memphis man hit by vehicle in Hickory Hill, critical condition

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - First responders are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck in the 5900 block of Mt. Moriah.

    MPD said one man was struck on the scene. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Viewers told FOX13 there was a person laying in the street , not moving.

    FOX13 has crew headed to the scene. See a LIVE report on FOX13 News.

    We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available .

