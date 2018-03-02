Memphis man in critical condition following Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Whitehaven at 3:16 Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene at Delta and Hewlett.
Officers located one man shot on the scene.
Investigators told FOX13 the Memphis man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13's Tony Atkins is headed to the scene, see a LIVE report tonight at 5.
