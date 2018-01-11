  • Memphis man in hospital after stabbing in Overton Square

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the parking lot behind Bar Louie around 1:30 Thursday morning.

    Investigators are unsure about what happened inside the bar before things escalated int he parking lot.

    A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    This is an ongoing investigation. FOX13's Shelby Sansone is live from the scene, digging to find what lead to the stabbing, now on GMM. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories