Memphis man in hospital after stabbing in Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the parking lot behind Bar Louie around 1:30 Thursday morning.
Investigators are unsure about what happened inside the bar before things escalated int he parking lot.
A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
OVERTON STABBING: One person is at Regional One after they were stabbed in the Overton Square parking lot. Details this morning on #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/7k8vsUi32U— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) January 11, 2018
This is an ongoing investigation. FOX13's Shelby Sansone is live from the scene, digging to find what lead to the stabbing, now on GMM.
