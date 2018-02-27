Memphis man indicted in nephew's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted on first-degree murder charges involving the shooting death of his 25-year-old nephew.
Ruben Lee Walton, 44, is being held without bond for the murder of Israel Falkner during a late-night argument on Sept. 29, 2017, at a residence in the 4600 block of Sandy Park Drive near Hickory Hill Road and East Shelby Drive.
Falkner died of multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said, Walton turned himself in to law enforcement several hours later, telling them he had “committed a terrible crime,” but giving no details. He later told officers that he had “nothing to say to you about killing my nephew.”
FOX13 spoke with Falkner's mother, and she told us she attempted to step in between Walton and her son to keep them from physically fighting.
Witnesses told police Walton then pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at Falkner.
Neighbors said Falkner then stumbled into the front yard, Walton then bent down over him and said something to him. Police said he then fired more shots at Falkner.
The victim’s mother then asked Walton, “Why did you kill my son?”
Ruben Walton turned himself into police around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
