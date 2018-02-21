0 Memphis man kills girlfriend who was FaceTiming another man, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Candra Mays was Shelby County’s first homicide victim in 2018. In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, she was found dead in a home on Ragan Farm Drive.

Mays’ boyfriend, 31-year-old Corry Merriweather, is accused of killing her. He is charged with first degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Monday morning, Merriweather appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. Candra’s mother, sister, and a dozen of their family members were in attendance.

“She’s not suffering anymore, but we are,” Marilyn Mays, Candra’s mom, told FOX13.

The family were t-shirts to court. On the front, there was a picture of Chandra. On the back, they read “Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free.”

The family had strong words for Merriweather.

“He killed her. I know he did,” Marica Mays, Candra’s sister, told FOX13. “For somebody else to just come in and think that they have the right to take her, I’m bothered by that.”

Police told FOX13 Candra received a Facetime call from another man while she was at Merriweather’s home. He allegedly got upset and shot her.

Investigators said they talked to the man on the other end of the call. He claimed he saw the suspect holding a black handgun with his hand around Mays’ neck.

“She loved hard and found love in everybody,” Marilyn said. “She always tried to find love in anybody.”

Merriweather told police a different version of the story. He said Candra did get a video call from another man, and they began arguing.

During the argument, the suspect said he tried to break up with Candra, at which point she grabbed his gun. While they were wrestling for the gun, Merriweather claimed it went off and his girlfriend was shot in the head, according to details in an arrest affidavit.

Police also interviewed Merriweather’s mother, who was home at the time of the shooting. She told officer she heard a loud noise and then a “thud” like someone hit the floor.

She went to her son’s room, and after a few minutes he unlocked the door and said Candra “shot herself,” according to the affidavit.

The Mays family told FOX13 they want one thing to come out of future hearings. That is justice.

“Jail only justifies a small percent of my heart, of what he will deserve because he took her life,” Marica said.

For the time being, Mays’ family will let the criminal justice process play out, and they’ll be in the courtroom every step of the way.

Corry Merriweather was found over to a grand jury on the first degree murder charge.

