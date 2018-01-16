Memphis man ran into Kroger with loaded gun after drug bust in parking lot, police say

0

Three men are facing felony drug charges after they allegedly tried to sell a large amount of heroin to an undercover officer at a Memphis Kroger.

Dercedes Dockins, Zacharia Mitchell, and Keith Yates are charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance. Yates and Mitchell are also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Yates is also facing a manufacturing/delivering/selling meth charge.

The charges stem from an incident at the Whitehaven Kroger on Shelby Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, police had “credible information” that Dercedes Dockins was willing to meet at the grocery store to sell meth.

During the investigation, police set up surveillance at home about two miles away from the Kroger. When a truck pulled up to the house, Dockins walked up and got in the passenger’s seat.

The truck drove to Kroger and parked beside another undercover officer. The officer gave Mitchell a bag of fake money, at which point Mitchell handed over a bag of heroin (25.4 TGW), according to the affidavit.

As officers moved in to make an arrest, Zacharia Mitchell and Keith Yates – a third person who was in the suspect vehicle – ran away.

Yates ran into the Kroger and was arrested inside the store. Police said he threw a black Taurus, 9mm handgun underneath the fruit stand. It was loaded with 12 rounds of ammo in the magazine and one round in the chamber, police said.

While Yates was being arrested, officers found a plastic bag of meth in his front pocket. He also had more than $500 in cash.

Mitchell was run down by police outside the store, not far from where the vehicles were parked.

Police found more than $3200 in his front pockets. Dockins, who stayed in the car, was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the suspects’ vehicle, police found heroin, marijuana, and a loaded Ruger 9mm.

Dockins claimed ownership of the drugs and weapons, according to the affidavit. Yates admitted to taking part in the drug deal while carrying a gun. Yates admitted to being a convicted felon, on parole, while carrying a gun during a drug deal.

